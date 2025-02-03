Artificial reefs in India: A promising solution with potential pitfalls

The union government’s plan for thousands of new reefs is funded under the Prime Minister’s Fish Wealth Scheme (PMMSY). The union government funds 60% and the states provide the rest. But in Tamil Nadu, which became a focal point for artificial reefs in India following the 2004 tsunami, there are concerns about this rollout.

Concerns over artificial reefs

Along the coasts of Karaikal in Tamil Nadu, where fishers initially benefited from artificial reefs, reports of tangled nets and low catches have since thwarted them. “Not just one net – many nets get entangled in the artificial reef area, making it difficult for us to fish,” says local fisher Tamil Selva. “So, we don’t go there anymore.”

Some reefs are well-maintained, often by fishers, with entangled nets and other rubbish regularly removed. But fishers in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, claim lots of artificial reefs in their area are no longer beneficial. “Many artificial reefs are neglected, and trawlers’ nets often get tangled in them. This has rendered certain areas useless for us,” says Selvan, a Thoothukudi fisher.

Panipilla criticises agencies for placing artificial reefs in unnecessary locations. He says they are best suited to those places where fishers use hook-and-line methods, not nets: “In Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, there are 42 fishing villages, but only 50% have hook-and-line fishermen. Last year, CMFRI installed artificial reefs in all 42 villages, even in areas where they weren’t needed.



“Without follow-up cleaning, nets get trapped in these reefs and turn into ‘ghost fishing’ nets, which can remain at the sea bottom for hundreds of years, posing a long-term threat to marine life. How can this be considered a sustainable project?”



There has been little discussion or research into the potential biodiversity risks posed by poorly maintained artificial reefs, which is of concern for their advocates.Bakan wants thorough analyses conducted before reefs are deployed, as happened under his management around Vaan Island. He emphasises how these structures should not disrupt existing seagrass beds, and flags some cases in which they have apparently been placed at random. He says extra attention should be paid near shorelines, because reefs can alter coastal wave dynamics.

As India accelerates its reef rollout, whether or not these precautions will be taken is unclear.

Panipilla says the reefs have sometimes been “used as a political tool, to quiet fishermen’s protests over livelihood issues caused by government coastal projects”. But he also remains optimistic: “The project to expand artificial reefs along the coasts is a great initiative and will benefit traditional fishermen – if it’s implemented properly.”