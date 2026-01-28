Are Indian Schools Accessible To Children With Special Needs?

India has expanded school infrastructure meant to support children with special needs (CWSN) across its nearly 1.5 million schools. By the academic year 2024-25, 79% schools across India had ramps, up from 64% six years earlier. But only 55% had ramps fitted with handrails, a basic safety requirement.

Sanitation access remains more limited. About 36% of schools have CWSN-friendly toilets, and about a third said these were functional, according to data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+).

These infrastructure gaps coincide with enrollment declines after elementary school, suggesting that accessibility barriers may be contributing to students with disabilities leaving education early.

A 2017 IndiaSpend analysis, based on Census 2011 data, found that 45% of India’s disabled population was illiterate, compared to 26% of the general population, and that among persons with disabilities who were educated, 59% completed Class X, versus 67% of the general population.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act places clear duties on educational institutions to admit children with disabilities without discrimination, make buildings and facilities accessible, and provide reasonable accommodation and necessary support to ensure their full participation in education.

The National Education Policy (NEP) states that ensuring inclusion and equal participation of children with disabilities across early childhood care and education is a high priority, with the aim of enabling their full participation in regular schooling from the foundational stage through higher education.

In five charts, we look at patterns in accessibility and enrolment for children with special needs in India.

4 in 5 schools have ramps, but few have handrails

Nearly four in five schools across India reported that they have ramps, to enable access for children with special needs. But just over half of the schools reported that the ramps were equipped with handrails, an essential feature for safe and independent use by many children with mobility impairments. That is, nearly one in four Indian schools has a ramp which is mostly not usable.

“Most schools are designed with a single idea of ability in mind, rather than being built to accommodate the full range of learners through universal design,” says Deepali Kapoor of the inclusive education team at Pratham, one of India’s largest NGOs focused on improving the quality of education in the country. “This means that children who move differently are treated as outliers rather than as expected users of the space.”

Further, the ramps that are built often lack proper measurements, says Diksha Dinde, a disability rights activist from Pune and founder of the EquiBridge Foundation. “Very few schools follow the gradient guidelines,” she adds, explaining that in many cases, the slope is too steep and “students need external support, which reduces usability and independence”.

“Those who build the ramps often do not know why they are making them or for whom they are making them,” Dinde adds. “There are design flaws such as small steps, uneven surfaces, or the absence of non-slippery tiles.”

A 2023 study found that children with mobility limitations often struggle to move independently within schools, including accessing classrooms on upper floors, playgrounds, toilets, and staff rooms. The study notes that poor physical accessibility can limit participation in school activities and increase dependence on teachers or peers.