Are cats good for our health?

Cats have lived with humans for thousands of years . And long before cat memes and viral TikToks took over the internet, they’ve been comforting us with their purrs and making us laugh with their weird antics.

But what does the research say – are cats good for us?

Living with a cat can have a profound – and sometimes surprising – effect on our physical and mental health. Still, living with cats is not without risks.

Part of the family

You may have heard cats don’t have owners, they have “staff”. In fact, multiple studies show the humans who live with them feel more like beloved relatives.

In a study of 1,800 Dutch cat owners, half said their cat was family. One in three viewed their cat as a child or best friend and found them loyal, supportive and empathetic.

Another US study developed a “ family bondedness ” scale and found cats were just as important a part of families as dogs.

Many cats would choose human interaction over food or toys. And they can distinguish when we are talking to them (rather than another human).

In fact we’ve adapted to each other. Cats are more likely to approach human strangers who first give a “kitty kiss” – narrowing your eyes and blinking slowly. And research suggests cats have developed specific meows that tune into our nurturing instincts.

What does this close relationship mean for health outcomes?