Arbitration law: SC Constitution Bench defers hearing as expert panel seeks time

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday deferred its proceedings till mid-November after Attorney General R Venkataramani apprised the Supreme Court that the expert committee formed by the Centre to examine the working of arbitration law and recommend reforms in the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, would require more time to prepare its report.

“Can it be extended by one more month? I think by the middle of November,” pleaded Venkataramani before the Constitution Bench.

The Constitution Bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra, acceded to the request made by the top-most law officer of the Centre.

“Attorney General Mr R Venkataramani states that a consultative process is being carried out by the government on the proposed amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. It is submitted that reference to the Constitution Bench may be taken up in the middle of November at which point of time there will be clarity on the law,” the Bench said in its order.

The Supreme Court posted the matter to mid-November for further hearing.