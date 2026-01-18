Aravalli Hills row: Influencers asked to create pro-govt content, ‘threatened’ on refusal

Videos with Identical Arguments, Same Phrases Shared on Same Date

We noticed several tell-tale similarities in the content that they posted.

The first noticeable pattern is the date when these videos were uploaded. Among the 13 accounts, 10 uploaded videos on December 23, 2025, more than a month after the initial SC ruling.

Secondly, most of the videos used identical arguments that were not supported by verifiable or credible evidence. For instance, several creators justified the 100-metre formula by claiming that major minerals like copper, zinc, and lead were found only in such elevations, without citing any authoritative sources to substantiate the claim.

Thirdly, multiple creators repeated the same phrases and rhetorical questions, including: “Half-knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge,” “Have you even read the Supreme Court judgment?”, “Who said the Aravalli is in danger?”, and “Has the Supreme Court sold the Aravalli?”. Most of them described the SC ruling as a necessary step for ‘plugging legal loopholes’.

Readers should note that Shahbaz Alam, one of the creators who refused the offer, claimed that he was asked by the agency to use phrases and lines like “Have you read the judgment?” and “Without reading the judgment, saying things with half-knowledge just spreads misinformation”.

Fourth, several videos referred to police officers and government officials who were allegedly killed for taking action against illegal mining in the Aravalli ranges.

Fifth, most of the creators mentioned the point that between 1975 and 2019, almost 8% of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges vanished due to illegal mining and studies warned that it could reach up to 22% by 2059. They also added statistics that 1/4th of the Aravalli in Rajasthan was gone.

For example, Prafful Garg, who identifies himself as an independent journalist and has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a video supporting the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the redefinition of the Aravalli region.

In his video, Garg begins by stating, “Half knowledge is always more dangerous than no knowledge.” He argues that the outrage surrounding the Aravalli issue was unfounded, as the Supreme Court’s decision to define what constitutes the Aravalli Hills aims to protect the area from illegal mining activities. He emphasizes that this move will help safeguard the lives of local residents, the police officers, and government officials who have been attacked and killed while investigating illegal mining companies.

Garg highlights alarming statistics: 8% of the Aravalli region has vanished due to illegal mining between 1975 and 2019, and one-fourth of Rajasthan’s Aravallis have already disappeared. He urges viewers not to panic but to take their time and thoroughly read the relevant documents before reacting.

Similar arguments, similar language and even some of the same phrases were used by content creators Utsav Aggarwal (Utsavisright), Manav Narang, Ankit Sharda, Bhavna Jaiswal, Vivek Sehrawat and others.

Curiously, Ankit Sharda uploaded a video with a pro-government stance on December 23, urging people to be more aware and learn the truth before reacting. Just two days before that, on December 21, he had uploaded a video claiming that the Aravalli Hills and Ranges were in danger due to the judgment passed by the Supreme Court.

Sehrawat uploaded his video on December 24, where he supported the 100-metre formula by stating that even garbage dumping mounds in Ghaziabad rose to heights of over 60 metres. Like many others, he claimed that hills lower than 100 metres in height did not contain essential minerals.

Questions over Involvement of Agencies

This is not the first time that Alt News has reported on such an issue. Last year, Alt News did a detailed story on how influencers were contacted by agencies to create paid collaboration posts promoting ethanol-blended petrol. In that case, too, the points made in the videos were similar — such as the environmental benefits of ethanol-blended petrol and how farmers could profit from it. This indicated a coordinated effort to amplify the government’s message.

At least a couple of content creators had then claimed to have rejected the offer to make pro-Ethanol reels and opened up on their stand in this matter on Instagram. One had named an agency called Hextech Media.

Since in the present case, the name of Social Arrow Media came up, we reached out to its founders Nancy Garg and Udit Thapa, to know more about their involvement in the campaign. We will update this report as and when there is a response. According to the information available online, Social Arrow Media is a company based in Rohini, Delhi. Founded in 2021, it works in the domains of “Meme marketing, influencer and micro influencer marketing and movie marketing”.

Just five days before his passing on January 7, environmentalist Madhav Gadgil gave an interview to Down to Earth, where he addressed the Aravalli controversy. “Gadgil was of the firm view that the central government often uses its institutions to misinform citizens or suppress information that may trigger resistance. On the Aravallis, he said the Centre used the Forest Survey of India (FSI), Geological Survey of India (GOI) and Soil Survey of India (SOI) to bring a definition that suited it the most,” the report states.