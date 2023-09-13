Apple unveils iPhone 15 series; price starts at Rs 79,900

Giving its next-generation of iPhones a brand new look and power, Apple on Tuesday, September 12 debuted its new iPhone series with four models -- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max -- that come with industry-leading features. For the first time, the 'Make in India' iPhone 15 will be available from the day of the global sales (September 22).

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900, and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Customers in more than 40 countries, including India, will be able to pre-order all four models beginning September 15, with availability beginning September 22.