Apple to hire more people in UK to work on AI: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed plans to hire more employees in the UK, as the iPhone maker aims to double down on work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Cook, who has always called layoffs as a “last resort,” told PA news agency during his visit to the country that Apple is looking to ramp up hiring in Britain.

When asked about AI and jobs in the UK, he said: "We're hiring in that area, yes, and so I do expect (investment) to increase.”

Cook said that AI was behind several prominent features on Apple products.

"It's literally everywhere on our products and of course we're also researching generative AI as well, so we have a lot going on," he was quoted as saying in the report.