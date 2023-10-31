Apple statement does not say there was no “state-sponsored attack”: Nikhil Pahwa

“Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state sponsored attacker. State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future,” the statement said.

Nikhil explained that it is very difficult in cyber forensics and cybersecurity to attribute a cyber attack to a particular entity or individual because the attack could come from multiple sources, having bounced across multiple jurisdictions. “Attribution and jurisdiction are two of the most difficult aspects of online cyber law. It’s important to remember that it’s next to impossible to attribute an attack to a particular entity, unless an entity claims it. And even if someone claims it, it’s impossible to prove that they did it,” he added.

He further said that an investigation needs to be carried out to at least rule out that it was not the Indian government that carried out the attack. Since it was an attack on people who are politically involved, such as opposition MPs, journalists, and even a few BJP members, an investigation into the funding must take place, he added. “The investigation should check if there has been any purchase of any equipment, whether there has been any contract with any cybersecurity firm that has software like Pegasus or predator or net wire, whether there is any bandwidth, leased line connectivity for deploying such attacks that have been run by our government.