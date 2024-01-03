Anxiety and trouble in sleeping new symptoms of JN.1: Report

But whether a person will experience some or all of these symptoms, including those that have not previously been commonly reported, largely depends on each individual’s health and immunity to the virus.

The findings come at a time when there is a fresh global rise in Covid infections. As per the WHO, the global number of new Covid-19 cases has increased by 52 per cent during the last one month.

The UN health body also reported an increase in hospital, ICU admissions as well as deaths globally. Meanwhile, India recorded 573 fresh cases of Covid and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The total number of active cases stands at 4,565. The country reportedly also has a total of 197 cases of the JN.1 from 11 states -- Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, and Delhi.

"Overall cases are mild and severity is seen in only less than 10 per cent of the cases, and only when people are having previous comorbidities, involving lungs and old age," Dr Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital Mulund told IANS. "Generally, the fatality rate is less than 2 per cent, deaths are occurring very sparingly and is not a common feature," she added.