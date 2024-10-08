Another FIR against Mohammed Zubair, this time for tweets on Narsinghanand

Based on a BJP leader’s complaint, UP police have filed an FIR under various sections against Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair for his tweets on Yati Narsinghanand’s incendiary remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Dr Udita Tyagi on October 7 at the Web City police station in Ghaziabad, two days after violence outside the Dasna temple, whose head priest is Yati Narsinghanand. Apart from Zubair, it also names AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and prominent Muslim cleric Arshad Madni. The complaint alleges that the violence outside the temple was a well-planned conspiracy.

Zubair has been booked under Sections 196, 228, 299, 356(3), and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.