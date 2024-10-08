Another FIR against Mohammed Zubair, this time for tweets on Narsinghanand

Based on a BJP leader’s complaint, UP police have filed an FIR under various sections against Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair for his tweets on Yati Narsinghanand’s incendiary remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Dr Udita Tyagi on October 7 at the Web City police station in Ghaziabad, two days after violence outside the Dasna temple, whose head priest is Yati Narsinghanand. Apart from Zubair, it also names AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and prominent Muslim cleric Arshad Madni. The complaint alleges that the violence outside the temple was a well-planned conspiracy.
Zubair has been booked under Sections 196, 228, 299, 356(3), and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Last week, the Ghaziabad Police had booked Yati for his remarks based on a complaint by sub-inspector Trivendra Singh. Yati is yet to be arrested though media reports indicated that he had been detained.
On September 29, police had said that Narsinghanand had made allegedly controversial remarks at Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad’s Lohia Nagar, triggering protests and police complaints in several states including Uttar Pradesh.
It’s not the first FIR against Zubair. a look at some cases that illustrate the Alt News cofounder’s role in flagging hate speech online.
The Dasna priest, on the other hand, has repeatedly courted controversy for his hate speeches despite multiple FIRs against him. To know more about Yati Narsinghanand’s ecosystem of hate, .