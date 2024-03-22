Anna Hazare says Kejriwal arrested because of his ‘own deeds’

A day after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, social activist Anna Hazare said Kejriwal’s arrest was because of his “own deeds.” He said, “I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds.”

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. After the Chief Justice of India referred the case to a special bench, he withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court (SC) against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest on Friday, March 22.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief skipped ED’s ninth summon in the liquor case, sleuths from the agency questioned Kejriwal at his residence and arrested him. The Delhi High Court (HC) on the same day, had also denied protection to the CM against “coercive action.” Previously, AAP’s cadres Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia were also arrested in connection to this case.