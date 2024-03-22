Anna Hazare says Kejriwal arrested because of his ‘own deeds’

A day after the in the liquor policy case, social activist Anna Hazare said Kejriwal’s arrest was because of his “own deeds.” He said, “I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds.”
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. After the Chief Justice of India referred the case to a special bench, he from the Supreme Court (SC) against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest on Friday, March 22.
After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief skipped ED’s ninth summon in the liquor case, sleuths from the agency questioned Kejriwal at his residence and arrested him. The Delhi High Court (HC) on the same day, had also denied protection to the CM against “coercive action.” Previously, AAP’s cadres Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia were also arrested in connection to this case.
Arvind Kejriwal had joined Anna Hazare in 2011 to organise the India Against Corruption Movement which had garnered widespread attention from across the country and prompted several youngsters to join. The movement pressed on the need for a Jan LokPal Bill (an independent organisation to investigate corruption). Later, in 2012, Kejriwal began the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and became Delhi CM.
In an Chandra Mohan had revealed the alleged role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ‘India Against Corruption Movement’, which altered the political dynamics of the country and was believe to be the crucial reason for Congress-led union government’s downfall.
