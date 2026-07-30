Amnesty says India supplied 2,596 arms shipments to Israel during Gaza war

Amnesty International has released a report that found that India allegedly continued to supply weapons, ammunition and military components to Israel throughout its military offensive in Gaza despite what it described as a "substantial risk" that the exports could contribute to violations of international law, including what the organisation termed Israel's "ongoing genocide against Palestinians" in the occupied Gaza Strip.

In a 42-page investigation titled Made in India: The Supply of Weapons and Ammunition to Israel, the London-based human rights organisation said it had identified 2,596 shipments of weapons, ammunition, parts and military components exported from India to Israel between October 7, 2023, and November 30, 2025. The report reconstructs India's role in Israel's defence supply chain using shipment-level trade data, customs declarations, export records, shipping manifests and corporate filings.

According to the report, India has "forged a close and profitable partnership with the Israeli defence sector and has become a significant contributor to the supply chains that support Israel's military operations."

Key findings of the investigation

The investigation said Indian companies supplied at least 3,90,516 small arms parts intended for military-grade weapons, 5,64,970 components of explosive ordnance, including artillery shell casings and drone warhead components, and 298 military vehicle components to major Israeli defence companies that supply the Israeli armed forces.

Amnesty International said its researchers had "systematically excluded" shipments that could have been destined for civilian use. It also excluded weapons, parts and ammunition likely used for anti-missile defence systems, which it noted have often been used to defend civilians from indiscriminate attacks.

"Our research reveals India's continuing support to the Israeli military and defence sector despite the genocide in Gaza, which has been broadcast worldwide on an almost daily basis for years," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard said in a press release.

"India manufactures and supplies arms transferred to Israel through its ownership and control over key supplier companies. Not only has India failed to regulate arms exports to Israel by private companies in line with international law and standards; it has also deepened its defence partnership with Israel," she added.

Callamard further said that in light of the International Court of Justice's provisional measures recognising a plausible risk of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, Indian authorities "cannot credibly argue that they did not know that continuing to authorize and facilitate arms transfers to Israel carries a substantial risk of contributing to serious violations of international law."

"While the Israeli military was inflicting widespread death, destruction and suffering on Palestinians in Gaza, Indian companies continued to profit by supplying components and munitions destined for Israel's defence sector," she said.

The organisation has called on the Government of India to "immediately stop authorizing exports of weapons, ammunition and parts to Israel" and ensure that companies operating under its jurisdiction do not contribute to crimes under international law.

Questions over India's legal framework

The report also examined India's legal framework governing arms exports and concluded that it suffers from what Amnesty described as "critical structural failures", including the absence of an explicit legal requirement for human rights due diligence before approving military exports and a lack of transparency in the export licensing process.

Amnesty further urged India to accede to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), noting that New Delhi abstained from the vote adopting the treaty in 2013 and has neither signed nor ratified it.

The report comes amid continued international scrutiny over military exports to Israel following the outbreak of the Gaza conflict after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attacks on southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli military campaign in the enclave.

The report marks one of the most detailed public attempts to reconstruct India's role in Israel's wartime defence supply chain using publicly available commercial and customs records rather than anonymous sources or leaked government documents.

'Made in India' components

The report also refers to an Israeli airstrike on June 6, 2024, on a UN school serving as a civilian shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Residents searching through the rubble filmed missile fragments bearing the marking "Made in India". The strike killed at least 33 Palestinians sheltering inside the school and injured dozens more.

The report says that, for months, such incidents remained isolated episodes until Amnesty International reconstructed the broader supply chain linking Indian manufacturers with Israeli defence companies through shipment data and export records.

The report identifies a combination of public sector undertakings, private companies and Indo-Israeli joint ventures as participants in the supply chain.

Among government-owned Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Amnesty identified Munitions India Limited (MIL), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and India Optel Limited (IOL) as manufacturers whose products entered Israeli defence supply chains during the period under review.

Supply chain linked to Israeli defence firms

According to the report, these companies were created following the restructuring of the Ordnance Factory Board in 2021 and are wholly owned by the Government of India.

The report also names several private Indian manufacturers, including Premier Explosives Limited, Indo-MIM Private Limited, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, Ashoka Manufacturing Private Limited, and PLR Systems Private Limited.

Amnesty said PLR Systems manufactures machine gun components and is a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Israel Weapon Industries, while Alpha Elsec Defence & Aerospace Systems Private Limited manufactures explosive warheads through a joint venture between Alpha Design Technologies and Elbit Systems.

The report says Kalyani Strategic Systems, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, manufactures artillery shell casings, while Indo-MIM manufactures firearm components and Premier Explosives manufactures rocket parts, explosives and propellants.

According to the report, Indian manufacturers supplied components to three major Israeli defence companies — Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems — which Amnesty described as principal suppliers to the Israeli military.

It said the shipments included machine gun components allegedly used in weapons deployed by Israeli forces in Gaza, 155-mm high-explosive artillery shells supplied to Elbit Systems, explosive warheads for SkyStriker loitering munitions, and armoured vehicle components supplied to Israeli military manufacturers.

The report argues that these exports do not represent isolated commercial transactions but rather an integrated industrial network. Indian companies manufacture components, which are then incorporated into larger weapons systems by Israeli defence firms before eventually being supplied to the Israeli military, it said.

The report further argues that India has moved beyond being merely one of Israel's largest arms buyers to becoming a manufacturing partner under the Centre's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.

Israel was among India's principal defence suppliers after the 1999 Kargil conflict, providing surveillance systems, drones, missiles and precision-guided munitions. Over time, however, the relationship evolved into one involving joint production, with Israeli companies establishing manufacturing partnerships in India to produce drones, missile components, ammunition and precision engineering products.

The report states that the architecture of the supply chain begins with Indian manufacturers — comprising government-owned companies, private firms and Indo-Israeli joint ventures — and ends with Israeli defence companies producing drones, missile systems, guided munitions, artillery and electronic warfare systems.

Amnesty said it analysed India's domestic legal framework governing arms exports and found that the country lacks an explicit legal requirement mandating human rights due diligence before approving military exports.

The organisation also criticised what it described as insufficient transparency in India's export control system, saying the absence of publicly available information on export approvals makes independent scrutiny difficult.

According to the report, India is a party to the Genocide Convention and the Geneva Conventions but has not signed or ratified the Arms Trade Treaty after abstaining during the United Nations General Assembly vote adopting the treaty in 2013.

The report argues that, under international humanitarian law, states are prohibited from transferring weapons where there is a clear risk they could contribute to violations of international humanitarian law.

It also cites the International Court of Justice's January 2024 provisional measures in the case brought by South Africa against Israel under the Genocide Convention, as well as the court's subsequent observations on states' obligations concerning arms transfers.

According to the report, India's obligations arise not only from regulating private exporters but also because the Indian state itself owns and controls several defence public sector undertakings involved in manufacturing military equipment.

The report argues that companies operating in conflict-affected areas have heightened responsibilities under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and should undertake enhanced due diligence to ensure their products are not linked to violations of international law.

It further states that companies whose products contribute to serious human rights abuses may face potential civil or criminal liability where they were aware of the substantial likelihood that their products could be used to commit crimes under international law.

Recommendations and Amnesty's demands

According to a press release by the organisation, Amnesty wrote to the Government of India and the nine companies identified in the report during June and July 2026 detailing its findings. "At the time of publication, no response had been received," the organisation said.

Calling for immediate action, Callamard said: "The Indian government must immediately stop authorizing exports of weapons, ammunition and parts to Israel. It must also ensure that companies operating under its jurisdiction do not contribute to crimes under international law."

"All companies have a responsibility to respect human rights throughout their global operations, which includes taking proactive and robust measures early on to ensure that their products are not involved in serious violations of international law. These measures must be commensurate with the level of risk," she said.

She further said: "By knowingly allowing the transfer of arms to Israel, India stands in clear violation of its duty to prevent genocide under the Genocide Convention and its obligation to ensure respect for the Geneva Conventions."

"If a company identifies that the products it sold may have contributed to human rights abuses against Palestinians in Gaza, it should provide for or cooperate in a remediation process to any persons harmed as a result."

The report also notes Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data showing that India remained Israel's largest defence customer between 2020 and 2025 while Israel ranked among India's leading arms suppliers during the same period.

The organisation reiterated its longstanding call for a comprehensive global arms embargo on Israel covering the direct and indirect supply, sale and transfer of weapons, military equipment, parts, components, technology, technical assistance and financial support until companies involved can demonstrate that they are not contributing to what Amnesty describes as Israel's unlawful occupation or crimes under international law.