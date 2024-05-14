Amit Shah says BJP will emerge as biggest party in south India on June 4

Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s claim that it will win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said BJP will emerge as the single-biggest party across the five southern states on June 4, when the poll results will be announced. The elections in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu recently concluded.

In an interview with NDTV, Amit Shah also spoke on the widespread apprehension that the BJP, if it gets more than 400 seats, would amend the constitution and end caste-based reservations. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power twice. Both times the party had two-third majority. If we wanted to change the constitution and end reservations, then who could have stopped us? We have had the majority for the past ten years,” he said, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was misleading the country.

The Union Minister said the BJP government used its majority in the Parliament to abrogate Article 370 which ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, abolish triple talaq, build Ram Mandir, retaliate to the Pulwama attacks, and for the Chandrayaan mission. He also claimed the Union government saved 130 crore people during the Covid pandemic and undertook a wide range of projects to ease up the life of common people.

Amit Shah also accused Rahul of keeping the people of Wayanad in the dark, without telling them that he would contest as a candidate in Raebareli. Rahul had announced his candidacy from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after the election in Kerala’s Wayanad, where he is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

When asked if the fall in stock markets indicated that BJP would lose the elections, Amit Shah said the market would see a surge after the results on June 4. “A stable government helps shoot up markets. The market crash should not be linked to elections. The BJP-led alliance will return to power with a thumping majority,” he added.