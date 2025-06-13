Amit Shah calls Air India crash a ‘national tragedy,’ FSL to fast-track DNA tests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, June 12 described the crash of Air India Flight AI171 as a "national tragedy that has plunged the entire country into mourning" and expressing grief over the immense loss of life, assured families of the victims that the government will provide unwavering support during this time of sorrow.

Amit Shah visited the Civil Hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad, to meet the sole survivor, other victims' families, and assess the medical response. He also chaired a high-level review meeting with officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Gujarat government to oversee rescue operations and coordinate investigations.

"This heartbreaking incident has shaken us all," he said at a press briefing. “The Hon’ble Prime Minister reached out immediately, and all relevant departments of the Government of India, along with the Gujarat Government, are working together on relief and rescue operations.”

Providing an update on the casualties, he noted, "The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including both Indian nationals and foreign citizens, as well as 12 crew members. Amidst this tragedy, I have received some hopeful news -one passenger has survived. I have personally met him."

Amit Shah said the Gujarat government had immediately activated all disaster management units following the tragic aircraft crash. “Everyone came together swiftly to begin rescue and relief operations,” he said. However, the intense fire, caused by the combustion of 1.25 lakh litres of fuel on board, created extreme temperatures, leaving no opportunity to save any lives.

He added that the exhumation of the deceased passengers’ bodies was nearly complete. “The process of collecting DNA samples from the bodies has also been finished. For relatives who have reached the site, DNA sample collection will be done within the next two to three hours,” Shah said. He confirmed that relatives residing abroad had been informed, and their samples would be taken as soon as they arrived.

Around 1,000 DNA tests will be carried out in Gujarat alone. Shah stressed that there would be no need to send samples outside the state, as Gujarat’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University have the capacity to complete testing in the shortest possible time. “The identification of the deceased will be completed swiftly, and the bodies will be handed over to their families,” he said.

He also noted that facilities for the bereaved families, including accommodation, food, and trauma-related medical care, had been arranged smoothly. “In the review meeting, all the ministers jointly assessed these arrangements,” Shah said. He further stated that the Aviation Department had initiated its investigation into the crash and the Aviation Minister was taking steps to ensure it progresses swiftly.

In a post on social media platform X earlier, Amit Shah expressed his anguish: “Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces were swiftly mobilised. I have spoken with Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendra Patel, State Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and the Police Commissioner to take full stock of the situation."

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, crashed minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, striking a doctors’ hostel near a medical college.

The impact triggered a devastating explosion, resulting in the deaths of over 200 individuals, including passengers, crew, and people on the ground. Authorities are continuing recovery and identification operations.

(With inputs from IANS)