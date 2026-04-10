Amidst crises, Anant Ambani’s birthday is the biggest trending story

Babe, wake up. India’s “ rescue prince ” is celebrating his birthday. Forget everything – the wars, LPG shortages , migrant distress. Because April 10 marks the birthday of billionaire Anant Ambani, and the country seems to have collectively decided its biggest breaking story is… him.

From Mumbai’s Sea Link to the front pages of newspapers, his face is everywhere – smiling, benevolent, and gently reminding you that service comes with branding.

A video of the Sea Link bridge “illuminated” for Ambani’s 31st birthday was shared by the Press Trust of India.