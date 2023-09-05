'India' to be omitted from Constitution? G20 invite mentions ‘President of Bharat’

Congress on Tuesday, September 5, slammed the Union government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner to be held on September 9, in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual term ‘President of India’. Referring to media reports speculating that the BJP-led Union government was planning to remove the word ‘India’ from the Constitution through a Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “So the news is indeed true… Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: 'Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States'. But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault.”