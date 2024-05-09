Amid heated election debates, there is no mention of heat waves or climate crisis

On the morning of April 26, 27-year-old R Sabareesh collapsed and died in a case of reported heatstroke, while waiting at a polling booth in Kerala's Palakkad to cast his vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Media reports say that in Kerala alone, at least seven people collapsed and died while out voting. In fact, almost every election story written this polling season may have had some mention of the sweltering heat in which the campaigns were taken out and polling happened. Political parties issued advisories to their workers on the ground, telling them to campaign during the cooler morning and evening hours, wear caps, and carry water. Two of TNM’s own journalists reporting the campaigns experienced sunburn and heat exhaustion, one in Palakkad and another in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar.

The heatwave that hit India’s southern peninsular and southeastern coast areas by late March or April has already taken many lives and caused critical health concerns for many more. But experts warn that the worst is yet to come. “India experiences its most severe weather in May and June, and the worst of extreme heatwave conditions is yet to develop across the country,” says S Abhilash, assistant professor at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research in Kerala’s Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

But despite increased evidence of the climate crisis that looms large over the country, why hasn’t it found enough mention in the political debates surrounding the election?

How climate change manifests

According to Disha Ravi, climate change activist and founder of Fridays For Future India, our political parties are yet to acknowledge that the heat we are experiencing, or the different kinds of climate calamities we are facing such as the water crisis in Bengaluru, are all directly related to the global climate crisis. “The parties view them as one-off issues that they can resolve with ad hoc policies and do not recognise how close the climate problem as a whole is,” she told TNM, alleging that in the meantime, they come up with “bad infrastructural plans that don't take into account environmental limitations”.

The impacts of India’s extreme weather have manifested in starkly different ways across the country. As per a November 2023 report by Down to Earth, the country saw a natural disaster — whether it be heat and cold waves, cyclones and heavy rain, or floods and landslides — nearly every day in the first nine months of that year. Unpredictable rains have led to droughts in several regions of the country and floods in others, adversely impacting food security. The intense heatwave has destroyed lives and livelihoods, building financial pressure on even the comparatively well-off in the agricultural sector.

Take the example of Shaji Abraham, a farmer from Marykulam in Kerala’s Idukki district. Shaji’s son Shabin told TNM that almost four acres of their cardamom farm dried up like hay as they were unable to irrigate it. “We have not had any rain since January. The temperature was also six to seven degrees higher than previous years. Cardamom plants require watering twice a day. But the heat was of such intensity that even if we watered the plants in the morning, the cardamom pods would have been shed before we got to them in the evening,” he explained.

The heat also drives wild animals from forests to farms in search of water, with animals causing further damage to the crops. Shaji estimates a loss of Rs 30,00,000 in this season alone, as he has lost around 1,500 kg of produce worth over Rs 2,000 per kg.

Shaji’s is not an isolated case, farmers across states face similar difficulties. The lives of numerous others engaged in work that exposes them to the sun, such as construction workers, too have been directly affected. At Autonagar in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, welding workers told TNM that the extreme heat has made their workdays unbearable. The process of welding itself involves exposure to heat from the sparks, and rising temperatures make it worse for these labourers. On May 5, two construction workers in Chennai suffered from suspected heat stroke , and one of them tragically died as a result.

Yet, as Shabin noted, neither the heat and water scarcity nor the resultant plight of the farmers and other manual workers come up in election discussions.