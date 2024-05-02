PM Modi's photo taken off CoWIN certificate due to MCC

Recently, many social media users and Congress supporters started pointing out that PM Modi's photo was taken off from CoWIN certificates supposedly because of the recent allegations regarding Covishield vaccinations.

According to reports, PM Modi's photo has been earlier removed from CoWIN certificates in specific states when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced such as the state Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. In March 2021, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had written to the EC stating that Narendra Modi’s photograph was visible on the certificates issued during Covid-19 vaccination even after elections were announced and that this was a violation of MCC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo and name were found to be removed from the COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare via CoWIN on Wednesday, May 1. The certificates had prominently featured PM Modi's image with the caption "Together, India will defeat COVID-19." Now, while the quote remains, it is attributed to the Prime Minister without any photo and name.

The recent discussion surrounding Covishield's potential link to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), following AstraZeneca's acknowledgment in a UK court, has brought renewed attention to vaccination certificates. After the news began circulating, many individuals in India downloaded and reviewed their certificates and found the change.