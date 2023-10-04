Amazon used a secret algorithm to raise prices: Report

E-commerce giant Amazon reportedly deployed a secret algorithm to gauge how much it could raise prices on its platform which allegedly helped the company increase its profits.

The Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing redacted portions of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) monopoly lawsuit against the e-commerce major, that Amazon used the ‘Project Nessie’ algorithm to raise prices in a way that competitors would follow.

If the competing retailers maintained the lower price, the algorithm would automatically revert Amazon’s to its normal price, the report mentioned.

The ‘Project Nessie’ allegedly helped Amazon increase its profits by artificially increasing its prices across different shopping categories.

The company reportedly stopped using the secret algorithm in 2019.