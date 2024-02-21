Amazon plans to launch low-priced fashion vertical 'Bazaar' in India

E-commerce giant Amazon is set to launch a low-priced fashion and lifestyle vertical called 'Bazaar' in India.

According to a communication the company has sent to its partners, the new vertical Bazaar is a special store where no "extra charges" will be imposed on vendors supplying unbranded and "trendy" fashion and lifestyle products, reports TechCrunch.

"Your products will be featured in a special store on Amazon, making them easy for customers to find," the company wrote in the communication.

The items sold via Bazaar will be priced under Rs 600, the report noted.

In the communication, the e-commerce giant also mentioned that Bazaar will offer sellers access to tens of millions of customers, "hassle-free" delivery and levy zero referral fee.

