‘Am I not allowed to have Muslim friends?’: Woman at centre of Bareilly café attack

The FIR charged Rishabh Thakur, Deepak Pathak and 20-25 unknown persons under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 333 (trespass for causing hurt or assault), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (mischief), 131 (punishment for assault), and 191(2) (rioting).

Tellingly, the FIR and Shailendra’s complaint make no mention of the Bajrang Dal or any indication that Muslim attendees were singled out.

Yet when this reporter spoke to Shailendra, he said: “They were calling themselves as belonging to Bajrang Dal. Then they asked who is a Muslim. When a Muslim student came forward, they began slapping him. They beat the other [Muslim] guy by smashing glasses on his head.”

Does he know how the mob even heard about the birthday party? Shailendra said, “I don’t know who could have passed them on such information.”

On December 29, two days after the incident, six people were arrested by the Bareilly police. A press note issued on behalf of the Prem Nagar police team said that “at 2.24 pm on 29 December, based on information from mukhbir (police informer) and CCTV footage, police have arrested six accused namely Prince Singh, Akash, Ashish alias Paras Johari, Mridul alias Manish Dubey, Deepak and one juvenile from near MB College in Bareilly”.

These six are among the 20-25 ‘unknown persons’ mentioned in the FIR.

Newslaundry reached out to Manush Pareek, the Superintendent of Police Bareilly, for comment but he said he couldn’t because he’s on leave.

Calls made to Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam went unanswered.

Sources in the Bareilly police, when asked about registration of a single FIR on behalf of the cafe owner, said, “FIR has been registered against those who were involved in misbehaviour. Action will be taken as and when a complaint is received on behalf of other parties.”

When asked why any reference to the Bajrang Dal is missing in the FIR registered at Prem Nagar police station, the source said: “That is under investigation. If any organisation or group is found to be involved in illegal action, due course of action as per legal procedure will be taken.”

‘This is the kind of impunity they enjoy’

Shivangi, meanwhile, packed up from her hostel and went to the home of her local guardian, her aunt Anita Gangwar. When she first spoke to this reporter, Anita said, “Everyone in my family is so mentally disturbed right now. You need to give me some time before we can talk.”

An hour later, Anita was more composed. While her niece sounded scared, Anita seemed more angry.

Anita hadn’t been present at Shivangi’s birthday party; she joined her niece at the Prem Nagar police station after hearing about what had happened. A day after the attack, Anita said, she submitted a written complaint at the same police station but she “hasn’t heard back”.

She also visited Den Cafe after the attack to try and get a copy of CCTV footage of what had transpired; she alleged that Shailendra “refused to share” it.

Anita said, “So many media personnel at the cafe tried to interview me, what’s the point? Why not chase the Bajrang Dal workers instead?...Not one person has been arrested till now. This is the kind of impunity they enjoy. It’s as if they are pressuring the police internally”

She added: “I want that my truth should reach the CM’s office and that I get an opportunity to put forth facts and my side before the chief minister. I want to put before the chief minister how wrongly my child has been presented on social media. This is not what the religion says, that a child cannot celebrate her birthday with her classmates.”

Labelling the attack as “total gundai”, Anita said communalism wreaks havoc on the lives of everyday people.

“Every educational institute has students from different religious backgrounds,” she said. “Do they want that even colleges should be based on religious segregation just so that interfaith individuals don't befriend each other and hence don't celebrate anything together?”

Anita told Newslaundry that one of the Muslim students has an injured eardrum, the other allegedly fractured his fingers. “Our CM needs to see how the Bajrang Dal is committing such horrendous acts,” she said.

As for Shivangi, she summed it up to Newslaundry: “If I have to indulge in love jihad, why will I invite so many people? And I’m aware of the current climate. I invited them because they are my friends…For me, the world has come to a standstill.”

