Allen appoints ex-Apple Marcom exec Apoorv Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

Allen Career Institute on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Apple Marcom executive Apoorv Sharma as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

At Apple, Sharma was responsible for brand building, creative solutions, and product marketing for Apple’s iconic devices, wearables and services.

He will anchor Allen’s brand-building, marketing and PR efforts.

"As we aspire to build a world-class education company, it’s going to be about creating engagements that not only inform but also inspire and empower student communities to envision and achieve a brighter future," Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma has more than 18 years of experience spanning B2B & B2C domains across international geographies, with roles in product marketing, digital strategy, creative communications, partnerships, and business development.

He was previously associated with technology-first companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, and DXC Technology.

"Allen has earned tremendous brand equity with students and parents in its journey of more than three decades. I believe that Apoorv’s experience will help Allen transform into an education brand that combines Allen’s long-standing ethos and its new digital identity," said Nitin Kukreja, CEO of Allen Career Institute.

Sharma holds a dual MBA from IMT Ghaziabad & the France-based IESEG School of Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

Allen’s recent hires include Abha Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer Digital from Meta, Ankit Khurana as Chief Product Officer from Flipkart and Saurabh Tandon as Chief Technology Officer also from Flipkart.

Over the last six months, Allen has attracted top talent from leading global and Indian tech companies, such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Flipkart, Samsung, Twitter, and Apple.



