Airtel denies reports of customer data being compromised

Bharti Airtel – one of India‘s leading telecom service providers – denied the news of its database being compromised. Following allegations that Airtel’s customer data, which includes sensitive information of almost 375 million users, was allegedly hacked and put up for sale on the dark web, the company said that it launched an investigation and found no breach in its systems.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 5, the company said, “There has been a report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to tarnish Airtel’s reputation by vested interests. We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems.”