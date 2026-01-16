Air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category; cold wave, dense fog grips Delhi-NCR

The air quality deteriorated sharply on Friday morning in Delhi-NCR, with several areas recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The worsening pollution coincided with cold wave conditions and dense fog across the city, adding to health and travel concerns.

At 7 a.m., Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 354, placing it firmly in the “very poor” category. Other pollution hotspots also reported alarming levels, with Ashok Vihar at 367, ITO at 362, RK Puram at 374, and Patparganj at 372.

Wazirpur and Chandni Chowk recorded AQI readings of 374 and 370, respectively, while Dwarka Sector 8 stood at 369. An AQI reading between 301 and 400 is classified as “very poor” and can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

According to the AQI scale, values between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

The spike in pollution levels has come amid cold wave conditions prevailing over the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi experienced minimum temperatures significantly below normal for mid-January. While temperatures hovered around 5.4 degrees Celsius in parts of the city, some areas recorded lows close to 3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned that cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, while cold day conditions may persist in pockets of the region. Dense fog during the early morning hours also reduced visibility in several areas.

Weather officials said the sky is expected to remain mainly clear during the day, turning partly cloudy towards evening.

The adverse weather conditions also impacted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In an advisory issued on X, airport authorities stated that flights were being operated under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which could result in delays. Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information, while airport officials assured that ground staff were available across terminals to assist travellers.

Health experts have advised residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor activities until air quality improves.