Air India suspends all flights to Middle East amid ‘major combat operations’ in Iran

Air India on Saturday said it has suspended all flights to all destinations in the Middle East in the wake of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East.

The announcement came as the US and Israel began “major combat operations” in Iran.

“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended,” Air India said in a statement.

“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers,” the airline added.

Air India suggested fliers to check the flight status online as well as at “its 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999”.

“You are also requested to check our website. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” said the airline.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on Saturday, significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The development raised concerns of a widening confrontation that could have far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that in view of the developing situation in parts of the Gulf Region, “Air India Express has suspended all westbound international flights. The safety and security of our guests and crew remain our highest priority”.

“We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and will proactively review and adjust our operations as necessary. Our teams are extending all possible support and assistance to impacted guests,” said the airline, adding that the impacted guests are being notified directly on their registered contact details.

“Guests are advised to check their flight status on airindiaexpress.com and ensure their contact information is up to date. For change and cancellation waivers on impacted flights, guests may visit the ‘Manage Booking’ section on our website,” said the spokesperson.