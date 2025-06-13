News

Air India diverts and cancels multiple flights amid Iran airspace closure

The affected flights include long-haul routes between India, North America and Europe.
Image for representation
Written by:
TNM Staff
Published on

In response to the rapidly evolving situation in Iran and the subsequent closure of its airspace, Air India has announced a series of diversions and returns affecting several international routes. The airline has taken these steps citing passenger safety as a priority.

The affected flights include long-haul routes between India, North America, and Europe. Several flights have either been diverted to alternative airports or instructed to return to their point of origin. The list includes:

  • AI130 (London Heathrow–Mumbai): Diverted to Vienna

  • AI102 (New York–Delhi): Diverted to Sharjah

  • AI116 (New York–Mumbai): Diverted to Jeddah

  • AI2018 (London Heathrow–Delhi): Diverted to Mumbai

  • AI129 (Mumbai–London Heathrow): Returned to Mumbai

  • AI119 (Mumbai–New York): Returned to Mumbai

  • AI103 (Delhi–Washington): Returned to Delhi

  • AI106 (Newark–Delhi): Returned to Delhi

  • AI188 (Vancouver–Delhi): Diverted to Jeddah

  • AI101 (Delhi–New York): Diverted to Frankfurt or Milan

  • AI126 (Chicago–Delhi): Diverted to Jeddah

  • AI132 (London Heathrow–Bengaluru): Diverted to Sharjah

  • AI2016 (London Heathrow–Delhi): Diverted to Vienna

  • AI104 (Washington–Delhi): Diverted to Vienna

  • AI190 (Toronto–Delhi): Diverted to Frankfurt

  • AI189 (Delhi–Toronto): Returned to Delhi

Air India issued an official travel advisory, expressing regret over the disruption. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimize it,” the airline said in a statement.

Passengers affected by cancellations or diversions are being offered refunds or complimentary rescheduling options. Air India also confirmed that accommodation arrangements are being made for those stranded due to diversions.

The airline has urged all passengers to check their flight status regularly at Air India’s Flight Status Portal.

