Air India diverts and cancels multiple flights amid Iran airspace closure

In response to the rapidly evolving situation in Iran and the subsequent closure of its airspace, Air India has announced a series of diversions and returns affecting several international routes. The airline has taken these steps citing passenger safety as a priority.
The affected flights include long-haul routes between India, North America, and Europe. Several flights have either been diverted to alternative airports or instructed to return to their point of origin. The list includes:
AI130 (London Heathrow–Mumbai): Diverted to Vienna
AI102 (New York–Delhi): Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 (New York–Mumbai): Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 (London Heathrow–Delhi): Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 (Mumbai–London Heathrow): Returned to Mumbai
AI119 (Mumbai–New York): Returned to Mumbai
AI103 (Delhi–Washington): Returned to Delhi
AI106 (Newark–Delhi): Returned to Delhi
AI188 (Vancouver–Delhi): Diverted to Jeddah
AI101 (Delhi–New York): Diverted to Frankfurt or Milan
AI126 (Chicago–Delhi): Diverted to Jeddah
AI132 (London Heathrow–Bengaluru): Diverted to Sharjah
AI2016 (London Heathrow–Delhi): Diverted to Vienna
AI104 (Washington–Delhi): Diverted to Vienna
AI190 (Toronto–Delhi): Diverted to Frankfurt
AI189 (Delhi–Toronto): Returned to Delhi
Air India issued an official travel advisory, expressing regret over the disruption. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimize it,” the airline said in a statement.
Passengers affected by cancellations or diversions are being offered refunds or complimentary rescheduling options. Air India also confirmed that accommodation arrangements are being made for those stranded due to diversions.
The airline has urged all passengers to check their flight status regularly at .