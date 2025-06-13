Air India confirms the death of 241 people on board, lone survivor being treated

Air India has confirmed that its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, June 12, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. In an official statement posted on X, the airline said, “We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”

The ill-fated flight had taken off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 pm (IST) and crashed minutes later into a residential complex near BJ Medical College, triggering a massive fire. Air India said the 12-year-old aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Officials confirmed that the only survivor is a British national of Indian origin who was seated in 11A. The passenger is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The airline also released the nationality breakdown of those on board with 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

In what is being described as one of the worst aviation disasters in Indian history, emergency response teams rushed to the scene as flames engulfed the crash site. The densely populated area bore the brunt of the impact, with widespread panic and destruction reported in nearby buildings.

“Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones,” the airline said, adding that a team of caregivers has been dispatched to Ahmedabad to provide additional support.

The national carrier has assured full cooperation with the authorities investigating the cause of the crash. Dedicated helplines have been set up for families seeking information: 1800 5691 444 for domestic callers and +91 8062779200 for those calling internationally. Regular updates will be shared via Air India’s official website and social media channels.