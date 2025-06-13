Air India air crash: All you need to know

At least 200 people are feared to have died after an Air India flight bound for London crashed just five minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed into the densely populated Meghaninagar area, slamming into the B.J. Medical College hostel and residential quarters for medical staff.

The crash occurred around 1.40 pm, when at least 80 medical students were having lunch. Five students have been confirmed dead so far. Several others, including hostel residents and civilians, are feared to be among the dead. The official death toll is yet to be announced.

Of the 242 on board, 169 were Indian nationals, including two pilots and ten crew members. The rest included 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on the flight, travelling to London to meet his daughter. Though police and official sources have not confirmed his death, state BJP president C R Paatil said he was among the victims. His wife Anjali, who was in London, is flying back to Ahmedabad.

One passenger has miraculously survived. Vishwar Kumar Ramesh, a British citizen, walked out of the wreckage and is currently receiving treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He was travelling with his brother, who remains missing.

The aircraft sent out a Mayday call about 30 seconds after take-off, but crashed before Air Traffic Control could respond. CCTV footage shows the plane descending steeply and stalling before impact. Aviation experts say all pre-flight checks were completed and no technical issues were flagged. However, experts are puzzled about why the landing gear was still down during ascent—a phase when it would typically be retracted.

City police commissioner G S Malik confirmed that 204 bodies have been recovered so far. Officials say the bodies will only be handed over to families after DNA testing, which may take up to three days. Families have been instructed to report for sampling.

The crash caused a massive fire in the building. Videos show parts of the aircraft strewn across the crash site, with the plane's tail lodged atop the hostel structure. Students of B J Medical College who were dining at the time have sustained burn injuries. Several jumped from upper floors to escape the fire.

The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants. Among the dead are several children and babies, officials said.

This is the first-ever crash involving the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the world’s most modern passenger aircraft, which entered service in 2011. The crashed aircraft had its maiden flight in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014, according to Flightradar24.

Air India said on X, “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates.”

Ahmedabad airport has suspended commercial operations and will open temporarily tonight for VIP movement. Aircraft engine manufacturer GE has confirmed it will send a technical team to assist in the investigation. International aviation experts are also expected to arrive in the city shortly.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. While bird strikes are not uncommon at Ahmedabad airport, experts are questioning whether a bird hit alone could lead to a disaster of this magnitude.

Boeing shares fell nearly 6.8% in pre-market trading following the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words.” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was being kept informed and described the visuals as “devastating.”

The last major Boeing crash in India occurred in 2020, when a Boeing 737 overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, killing 21 people.

Air India, now owned by the Tata Group after its 2022 takeover, had merged with Vistara in 2024. Tata Group has announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of the deceased.

This story was reported by Vibes of India and has been republished with permission.

Deepal Trivedi is founder of Vibes of India.