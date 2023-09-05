Air hostess found dead at Mumbai flat, domestic worker arrested

A police officer said that on getting a tip-off, a Powai Police team rushed to the spot, NG Complex at Ashok Nagar in Marol, Andheri east around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday night. The body of the victim with her throat slit by a sharp weapon, was recovered in the flat with nobody else present as her sister and her boyfriend had gone out of station, said an official of Powai Police Station.