AIMIM MP Owaisi seeks immediate arrest of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

According to reports, complaints were filed against Yati Narsinghanand at Falaknuma, Hussainialam, Madannapet, and Tappachabutra police stations in Hyderabad. A group of Muslims staged a protest on a road in Tappachabutra.

On September 29, addressing a public gathering at Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad’s Lohia Nagar, Yati Narsinghanand said that instead of burning the effigies of Ravana during Dasara, the effigies of Prophet Muhammed should be burnt. The communal speech of Yati Narsinghanand went viral, and many sought his arrest.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad as Muslims are protesting against the Hindu priest and extremist.

On October 3, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate action against Yati Narsinghanand. With the protests gaining momentum, the Uttar Pradesh police filed a case against him on October 4 under Section 302 (hurting someone’s religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.