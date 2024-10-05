AIMIM MP Owaisi seeks immediate arrest of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded the immediate arrest of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his hate speech against Prophet Muhammed. Owaisi said that he will be submitting a legal representation on behalf of the AIMIM seeking action against Yati Narsinghanand, a Hindu priest and the head of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh.
“Today at 12.30 pm, myself and MIM MLAs will be meeting [Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City] and submitting a representation on behalf of @aimim_national to take legal action against Yati Narsinghanand for making a hate speech, highly condemnable, derogatory, filthy, and obnoxious statement against Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. Criminal Case under Sections 196(1)(a)(b)(c), 299, 351, 352, 353(1)(b)(c), 353(2), 353(3) of BNS; Sections 66A, 66F, 67 of IT Act should be registered and arrested immediately,” Owaisi wrote on X on October 5.
According to reports, complaints were filed against Yati Narsinghanand at Falaknuma, Hussainialam, Madannapet, and Tappachabutra police stations in Hyderabad. A group of Muslims staged a protest on a road in Tappachabutra.
On September 29, addressing a public gathering at Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad’s Lohia Nagar, Yati Narsinghanand said that instead of burning the effigies of Ravana during Dasara, the effigies of Prophet Muhammed should be burnt. The communal speech of Yati Narsinghanand went viral, and many sought his arrest.
Meanwhile, tension prevails in Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad as Muslims are protesting against the Hindu priest and extremist.
On October 3, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate action against Yati Narsinghanand. With the protests gaining momentum, the Uttar Pradesh police filed a case against him on October 4 under Section 302 (hurting someone’s religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
Yati Narsinghanand is a serial offender known for his blatantly provocative speeches against Muslims. Several cases have been registered against him. In , he had openly called for violence against Muslims at an event in Haridwar.