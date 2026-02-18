AI Summit row: ‘ORION’ robot dog found to be Chinese, Galgotias issues statement

The ongoing five-day AI summit in New Delhi, aggressively promoted by the Union government as the biggest business event, has been marred by controversies. Among them is the claim that Galgotias University – a private university run by the Smt Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida – has developed a robot dog named ORION (​​Operational Robotic Intelligence Node), which attracted the attention of the visitors at the event.

The state-owned Doordarshan News, in its enthused coverage of the event, shared a clipping of the robotic dog on X (Twitter) and its eye-grabbing feats.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a video of the event with a clip featuring the robot dog saying: “Bharat’s sovereign models are performing well on global benchmarks. Success of the sovereign stack marks a significant achievement for our engineers and innovators.”