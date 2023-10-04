Ahead of World Cup matches, pro-Khalistan slogans in Dharamsala

In the run-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches here, miscreants inscribed “Khalistan Zindabad” on walls of a government building in this Himachal Pradesh town, home to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, the police said on Wednesday. The police have erased the slogans and started taking legal action against the matter, officials told IANS.

Earlier, posters of Khalistan, a separatist movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state, surfaced in May last year at the main entrance of the state legislative Assembly campus here.

Dharamsala is some 250 km from the state capital.