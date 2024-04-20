Agency action, BJP’s share: Here’s why Modi’s claims on electoral bonds don’t add up

Another example is Interglobe Air Transport, which partly owns IndiGo airlines. In 2019, it had directly donated Rs 11 crore to the BJP followed by Rs 5 crore to the Congress in October 2023. The company received an I-T notice the following month for tax recovery of Rs 740 crore and Rs 927 crore for 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively.

Zydus Healthcare Ltd, a leading pharmaceutical company, directly donated Rs 18 crore to the BJP in October 2022, and Rs 3 crore to the Congress in November that year. It donated Rs 8 crore to the SKM in July 2023. In December 2023, it received a tax demand notice of Rs 284.48 crore from the I-T department.

Similarly, the Hyderabad-headquartered Divi Laboratories made three direct donations in 2023 – Rs 20 crore to the BRS in July, Rs 30 crore to BJP in October, and Rs 5 crore to Congress in October. In November, it received a tax demand notice of Rs 164 crore excluding penalty charges.

Grasim Industries, owned by the Birla Group, had quite the rollercoaster ride. In March 2019, it received a tax demand of Rs 5,872 crore over its merger with a group company called AB Nuvo and the demerger of AB Nuvo’s financial service to form a separate company. A month later, Grasim bought Rs 23 crore worth of electoral bonds for the BJP. In March 2020, the I-T department reduced its tax demand to Rs 3,786 crore while the Competition Commission of India imposed a penalty of Rs 301.61 crore on its turnover.

In October 2020, Grasim donated Rs 10 crore to the BJD through electoral bonds. A year later, it received a tax demand of Rs 8,334 crore on the same matter that had led to the tax demand in 2019. The capital gains tax demand was more or less on similar grounds as 2019. The tax demand was made in the wake of sale of shares and merger of Grasim with Aditya Birla Nuvo and Aditya Birla Financial Services.