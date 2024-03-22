After Rs 170 crore to BJP, DLF got ‘clean chit’ in Vadra land deal from Haryana govt

In September 2018, the Haryana police filed a case against businessman Robert Vadra and real estate conglomerate DLF Group, among others, alleging corruption and fraud in land deals in Gurugram.

The land deals involving Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, had featured prominently in the 2014 election campaign that saw the Bharatiya Janata Party wrest power from the Congress.

Five years later, the case took a surprising turn. The state BJP government told the High Court in April 2023 that it had found no violations in the deals. As Vadra claimed vindication on social media, the Haryana government clarified that it had not given a “clean chit” to the parties accused.

Now, fresh electoral bond data released by the Election Commission shows the DLF group had donated Rs 170 crore to the BJP between October 2019 and November 2022.

The bonds were purchased by three firms: DLF Commercial Developers Limited, DLF Garden City Indore Private Limited and DLF Luxury Homes Limited.

The BJP was the sole beneficiary of all these bonds – the real estate firm did not donate money to any other political party.