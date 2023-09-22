After passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi to hold all-women meet in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting, exclusively for women at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University grounds in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday, September 23. This is his first visit to his parliamentary constituency after introducing the historical Women’s Reservation Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said: "As per the initial itinerary, after laying the foundation of the international cricket stadium, the Prime Minister was scheduled to address a public meeting. On Thursday, another event was added to his visit in which he will address women exclusively at the SSU ground. Only the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on the dais at this special meeting.”

The Prime Minister will next visit the Rudraksh convention centre in his constituency where he will distribute prizes to the winners of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav and interact with students of Atal residential schools of Uttar Pradesh, which he will dedicate to the nation