After backlash, Afghan FM Muttaqi calls fresh press meet inviting women reporters

Following widespread outrage over the exclusion of women journalists from his earlier media interaction, visiting Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called another press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, October 12, this time extending invitations to women reporters as well.

Muttaqi, who arrived in India on October 9 for a week-long visit, faced severe criticism after photographs from his first press interaction on Friday, October 10, showed an all-male gathering. The images of a men-only briefing sparked condemnation from journalists, women’s rights groups, and opposition leaders across India.

The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) termed the incident “highly discriminatory,” asserting that such gender-based exclusion cannot be justified under the pretext of diplomatic privilege. “While diplomatic premises may claim protection under the Vienna Convention, that cannot justify blatant gender discrimination in press access on Indian soil,” the Editors Guild said in a statement.

The IWPC urged the Indian government to raise the issue with the Afghan Embassy to ensure that such incidents do not recur. “We call upon the Government of India to take up this matter to prevent gender-based exclusion in future media briefings,” the group said.

Responding to the criticism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, October 11, that it had “no involvement” in the event addressed by the Afghan foreign minister. “The MEA had no role in organising or coordinating the press interaction held yesterday by the Afghan FM in Delhi,” officials said.

In an apparent attempt at damage control, Muttaqi’s team issued fresh invitations for Sunday’s press conference, describing it as an “inclusive” event open to all media personnel.

Muttaqi’s visit marks the Taliban government’s first high-level engagement in India since it took power in Afghanistan in 2021. The trip comes as the Taliban seeks to rebuild diplomatic and trade relations with regional countries amid sustained global criticism over its curbs on women’s education, employment, and public participation.