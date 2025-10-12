News

After backlash, Afghan FM Muttaqi calls fresh press meet inviting women reporters

Muttaqi, who arrived in India on October 9 for a week-long visit, faced severe criticism after photographs from his first press interaction on Friday, October 10, showed an all-male gathering.
An image showing a press conference or meeting around a long, dark wood table. In the center, two men with beards wearing traditional clothing and turbans are seated. One of them, seated slightly to the right of the center, is holding a small white flag with what appears to be writing on it, possibly the flag of the Taliban (the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan). Microphones are set up in front of them. Several other men, presumably journalists or attendees, wearing collared shirts and suits, are seated to the left and right sides of the table, many looking at or using their mobile phones. Several bottles of Bisleri water are on the table, along with a floral centerpiece with pink, orange, and white flowers on the right. In the background, there is a large framed picture depicting an ancient-looking structure.
Press briefing by visiting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Afghan Embassy, New Delhi on October 10, 2025.Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Director of Public Communication at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan/X
Written by:
TNM Staff
Published on

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following widespread outrage over the exclusion of women journalists from his earlier media interaction, visiting Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called another press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, October 12, this time extending invitations to women reporters as well.

Muttaqi, who arrived in India on October 9 for a week-long visit, faced severe criticism after photographs from his first press interaction on Friday, October 10, showed an all-male gathering. The images of a men-only briefing sparked condemnation from journalists, women’s rights groups, and opposition leaders across India.

The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) termed the incident “highly discriminatory,” asserting that such gender-based exclusion cannot be justified under the pretext of diplomatic privilege. “While diplomatic premises may claim protection under the Vienna Convention, that cannot justify blatant gender discrimination in press access on Indian soil,” the Editors Guild said in a statement.

The IWPC urged the Indian government to raise the issue with the Afghan Embassy to ensure that such incidents do not recur. “We call upon the Government of India to take up this matter to prevent gender-based exclusion in future media briefings,” the group said.

Responding to the criticism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, October 11, that it had “no involvement” in the event addressed by the Afghan foreign minister. “The MEA had no role in organising or coordinating the press interaction held yesterday by the Afghan FM in Delhi,” officials said.

In an apparent attempt at damage control, Muttaqi’s team issued fresh invitations for Sunday’s press conference, describing it as an “inclusive” event open to all media personnel.

Muttaqi’s visit marks the Taliban government’s first high-level engagement in India since it took power in Afghanistan in 2021. The trip comes as the Taliban seeks to rebuild diplomatic and trade relations with regional countries amid sustained global criticism over its curbs on women’s education, employment, and public participation.

News

Subscriber Picks

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com