After 66 child deaths, a clean chit, and a ‘vanishing act’, Maiden Pharma is coming back, rebranded

This is the second part of an investigative series examining pharmaceutical companies linked to the deaths of children from contaminated medicines, and the regulatory failures that allowed them to keep operating. It is supported by the Thakur Foundation. The foundation has not exercised any editorial control over the project.

The registered address of CureClip Pharmaceuticals is on the 12th floor of a corporate building in New Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place. But there is no board outside the door, no GST certificate, nothing to announce the company’s presence. The signage instead belongs to Kikass Cosmetics LLP, a nascent cosmetics brand founded in 2024. Staff deny any knowledge of a second company at the address.

Shared registered addresses are not unusual in India. But what stands out here is the history. CureClip’s previous name – Maiden Pharmaceuticals – was prominently displayed at the same door until a few years ago. The change came in the shadow of a tragedy: the deaths of at least 66 children in The Gambia linked to its cough syrups.

The company had quietly rebranded as CureClip Pharmaceuticals in February 2025. It has not responded to summons issued by a Gambian High Court, including one served via a newspaper advertisement in India after all other attempts to reach Maiden failed, according to Gambian lawyers. A civil suit filed by 19 victim families appears to be proceeding without the company’s participation.

Newslaundry and The News Minute investigated how a company at the centre of one of the worst pharmaceutical disasters in recent memory has managed to evade accountability, and now seems poised to re-enter the market. We reviewed financial statements and GST filings, visited its Haryana unit, and spoke to company staff, state drug authorities, and industry experts. We also spoke to lawyers in The Gambia to understand their claims about how the company has managed to dodge accountability.

‘The Gambian case? It’s closed’

Six rooms across two buildings in Netaji Subhash Place now house the offices of at least eight companies linked to current and previous directors of the company formerly known as Maiden. Five are in the medical or pharmaceutical sector: CureClip Pharmaceuticals, VMK Pharmatech, MG Lifecare LLP, Intact Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, and Real Drugs Private Limited. Of these, only Intact was open and functioning at the time of our first visit on February 20.

Walking into the Intact office, it is hard to ignore the photographs lining the wall. In them – taken at what appears to be a religious event – Naresh Kumar Goyal, a director of both Intact and CureClip, is pictured alongside prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, and Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, among others.