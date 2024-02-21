Afsar Mohammad’s book Remaking History explores the lost world of Hyderabad’s Muslims

Afsar’s background as a language expert equips him to convene together three linguistic realms in both their political and literary capacities in a way that historians have previously not. Datla detailed the rise of Urdu as the Nizam’s official language and the epiphenomenon of the Urdu-educated elite class which served as the selection pool for state bureaucrats but also formed the civil society of Hyderabad. Moving along this grain, Afsar demonstrates how the Hyderabadi elite embodied the state but also subverted it. The painstaking reforms that Urdu was put through by the vehicle of the ‘modern’ state that the Nizami administration was attempting to forge also made it the language of political discourse and political transgression.

Afsar’s last chapter, ‘For the Love of Urdu’, is perhaps the most compelling one in how it undermines the false binaries of Hindus and Muslims created by nationalist rhetoric through a short biography of progressive Urdu and Telugu writing. The chapter comes as an appropriate successor to the first chapter which tackles the elephant in the room — Razakars — and shows how a fragmented Muslim community was seen as a monolithic opposition to an even more fragmented community, ‘Hindus’. Chapter 3 intends to dissipate another of these binaries — between Urdu as a foreign, ‘Muslim’ language and Telugu as the indigenous, ‘Hindu’ language. It is fascinating to discover how many Muslim writers were writing in Telugu, or how many Hindu writers were writing Urdu not as part of a conscious effort to be transgressive but to take part in various discourses spontaneously.

Afsar also writes of how political prisoners who were denied pen and paper would resort to composing ghazals — a distinctly Urdu tradition. Indeed, without studying Urdu literature, any history of Hyderabad’s political sphere would be incomplete. Urdu was imagined not as an imposition, but as integral to intellectual and political awakening. As one of the figures Afsar documents, Rangacharya writes: “If I have any knowledge about cultural history, geography, or poetry, that was because of my Urdu teachers, who were actually not Muslims.”

One of the most delightful aspects of this book is the plethora of interesting and unlikely — at least in today’s imagination — individuals Afsar chronicles, exemplified in Chapter 3, titled ‘“I am Going to Fight…”: Muslim Women’s Politics and Gender Activism’. This section takes us through the writings of Jeelani Bano, especially her eccentric female leads. Her novel Aiwan-e-Ghazal, which follows four women in an ashraf (elite) family, portrays the range of progressive politics that encapsulated elite Muslim women of her time — from liberalism to radical revolution. Indeed, two of these women joined the armed peasants who had launched a revolution in Telangana’s countryside. To take fiction for reality would surely be erroneous, although Afsar is not unaware. He quotes Bano stating that her characters were mostly if not wholly real (168), but even so, fiction is distinct from ‘reality’ in many ways. Fiction is a symbolic, stylised, and narrativised telling of something. Nevertheless, in the absence of other historical sources, fiction has long been the most powerful mode of discerning the ‘private’ world to which women belonged. In this regard, Afsar falls short of bringing out the enormous significance of his work to women’s history as he does not engage extensively with feminist scholarship on the history and literature of the period.