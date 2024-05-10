Affable, media-savvy, Sushma’s daughter: Why BJP placed its bets on Bansuri Swaraj

Almost every evening at about 4.30 pm, a caravan of six cars – two Ertigas, two Jaguars, a Nexon, a Skoda, and a Mercedes-Benz – leaves the BJP Delhi office in Sansad Marg, setting off for Bansuri Swaraj’s campaign trail for the evening.Bansuri, 40, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, is making her political debut this election, contesting from New Delhi. It’s one of India’s most esteemed constituencies, housing power centres from Central Vista to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the old Secretariat to the Supreme Court. Winners here include former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former BJP supremo LK Advani, and even superstar Rajesh Khanna.On May 1, Swaraj visited Amar Colony, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva. As they stepped out of their vehicles, hired drummers began a frenzied beat while a DJ, complete with console, played the BJP’s election anthem for 2024: “Jo Ram ko laaye hain hum unko laayenge.” (We will vote for the political party which has made the Ram temple in Ayodhya.)Swaraj was besieged by reporters and cameramen. She held up a framed photo of Hanuman for the cameras, shouting “Jai Shri Ram”. Both acts violate the Model Code of Conduct, but there were no repercussions. She then climbed through the sunroof of one of her cars and the roadshow began. Swaraj is the “fresh talent” introduced by the BJP this election, replacing Meenakshi Lekhi. Lekhi, a Supreme Court lawyer like Swaraj, debuted in the 2014 polls, riding the Modi wave to win by over 1.6 lakh votes from New Delhi against incumbent Congress MP Ajay Maken. In 2019, she not only won again but increased her winning margin to over 2.5 lakh votes. But this year, Lekhi was denied a ticket in favour of Swaraj. She tweeted that she had “passed on the baton” to Swaraj, but party insiders told us there’s been a “growing disconnect” between Lekhi and voters. “We were highly disappointed with Lekhiji,” said Bhuvan Sharma, head of the BJP Green Park mandal. “She had stopped meeting workers and was invisible on the field. In fact, it was becoming embarrassing for us to defend her in front of voters.”.Voters in New Delhi constituency told us that Lekhi is “high-headed” and “stopped paying attention” to local issues like drainage and sewers. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has thrown its weight behind Somnath Bharti, a popular AAP leader and two-time MLA from Malviya Nagar. The Lok Sabha constituency comprises 10 assembly constituencies. While the BJP won in both 2014 and 2019, the Congress-AAP alliance put up a brave battle with a vote share of 41 percent in 2019 against the BJP’s 57 percent.Perhaps that’s why the BJP didn’t want to take a risk with Lekhi’s supposed unpopularity. Swaraj might be a political debutante, but she isn’t new to the world of politics. Since she began her campaign, BJP workers said she’s “always available”.“I don’t remember a single worker meeting held by Lekhi even when she was a debutante,” said Bhuvan Sharma. “But Bansuri is holding meetings even with workers who are lowest in the hierarchy. This shows she understands how cadre-based parties like the BJP function.”Sharma continued, “Recently during her door-to-door campaigning, an RWA member asked if they’d face an issue with reaching her if she got elected as MP. She replied, ‘Just call Bhuvanji and then relax. If you have told him, that means your problems have reached me.’ I am just the head of the BJP Green Park mandal but she even acknowledged me and my work.”This sense of appreciation has percolated amongst party workers. Aman Pandey, a worker at the BJP Delhi media unit, told us he’s only met Swaraj “a couple of times”. “But she remembers my name. Everytime she meets me, she asks me, ‘Aman bhaiya, kuch acha khaane mai kab laoge?’ She is so warm and friendly with everyone.”Affability seems to be Swaraj’s most striking personality trait. During her road shows, she sprinkles rose petals on BJP voters and workers instead of the other way around. If a voter comes forward to garland her, she takes the garland and hangs it around their neck. She makes eye contact with as many people as possible, waving at those watching from their balconies, folding her hands and smiling. She also engages with children, making faces at them and telling them they were “so cute”..Importantly, while Narendra Modi hasn’t turned up so far to campaign for Swaraj, she makes sure to acknowledge him. When BJP workers shout her name, she shakes her head and shouts Modi’s name in reply.“I feel Bansuri has the same moral values as her mother,” said Praveen Kumar, co-head of the BJP Delhi’s media unit. “The biggest similarity is that Sushmaji was also a people’s politician. She also used to remember everyone’s name. The quality has passed on to Bansuri too. Because of this, she’s made everyone her ally in the party – that too in such a short time.”This “short time” is key. Swaraj officially joined the BJP only in 2023 and her rise to the top has been swift, riding over others who have been in the party for decades. What do workers and voters think of the junior Swaraj? We interviewed sources across New Delhi to find out.First, a fact-checkSwaraj undeniably reaps the benefits of her mother’s legacy. Yet she attempts to distance herself from it too, possibly because it goes against Modi’s claims that the BJP, unlike the Congress, is not a dynastic party. (Spoiler alert: There are, however, many dynasties within the BJP.)For instance, during media interviews, she tends not to mention her mother unless specifically asked about her. Her X profile, which contains many pictures of Modi, has only one photo of her mother, posted on Sushma’s birthday on February 15. During her roadshows, a BJP worker usually trails behind her asking for votes in the name of Modi and only then introduces Bansuri as Sushma’s daughter.Swaraj works hard to downplay the fact that this is her first election. In interviews – see here and here – she talks about being an ABVP worker for 17 years and says she’s worked hard with the BJP and its legal cell for over a decade. She’s also modestly expressed surprise that she got the party ticket from New Delhi.It’s a nice story, but it might not be true. Swaraj schooled at Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj. She then got a bachelor’s degree at the University of Warwick and then a master’s degree in law from St Catherine’s College in Oxford University. She’s qualified as a barrister in the UK.Meanwhile, ABVP membership requires a student to study at an Indian college or university, as confirmed by its media convener Ashutosh. Alternatively, senior secondary school students can enrol but Swaraj’s classmates from Vasant Valley told us no one from their batch were involved with the ABVP. Two senior ABVP leaders, who were with the organisation from 2000 to 2015, also said they’ve never seen or heard of Bansuri Swaraj in their work. We even asked the BJP Yuva Morcha if Swaraj had involved herself in its work, but a senior leader said she had not. We then returned to ABVP’s Ashutosh to ask him again about Swaraj’s so-called contributions to the organisation. He said he would get back to us and then dodged our calls.Swaraj’s next claim is that she’s worked with the BJP’s legal cell for a decade. Neeraj, who has been the head of the legal cell since 2020, told we that Bansuri “became a member over a decade ago. As in, whoever becomes a member of the BJP and is interested to work on the legal matters is made part of the cell, just like how you become part of the BJP’s other wings like ST/SC Morcha. So, there is no formal provision to become a member. Currently there are over 700 members.”A member of the cell’s core team, which comprises 40 members, also said while Swaraj was nominally a member of the cell for a decade, she was “never active” until “early last year”.“It’s not like she was working hard in the cell for 10 years,” they said. “She became active early last year and was then immediately given a senior position.”This “senior position” is co-convener of the cell, a post handed to Swaraj in March 2023. “She is a talented lawyer but not all talented lawyers would have been able to make it to the top so quickly,” the core member said. “Obviously now the party will try to justify her as it goes against their narrative of dynastic politics. You will have to credit the background she comes from.”Neeraj, much more diplomatically, said Swaraj got the top position because the party “recognises her work”. “She recently helped in drafting litigations and fighting Delhi High Court matters like defamation cases against BJP politicians. It is good that the party recognised her potential soon and gave her a ticket.”Battle for the ticket Between 2021 and 2022, Swaraj served as additional advocate general for the state of Haryana (her term had been extended by the Manohar Lal Khattar government). She’s also employed at Legasis Partner, a private firm where she mainly handles white collar crime. According to Legasis, Swaraj is still associated with it though she’s taken a “short break” for campaigning. In March 2023, when she was appointed co-convener of the legal cell, Swaraj was also made an officebearer of the Delhi BJP. She was appointed by Delhi president Birendra Sachdeva, known to have been close to Swaraj’s late mother. Around the same time, rumours spread within the BJP that Swaraj wanted to make her political debut and was being considered from New Delhi constituency. At the time, Swaraj said, “I would like to only focus on the current position and work on that and not think about future polls.”A Delhi BJP source said, “Last year was the best time for Bansuri. The news was rife with AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia getting arrested. There was a vacuum within the BJP for a spokesperson who is legally sound to comment on such matters. Bansuri made the most of her position.”The source added, “She was both a good speaker and media-friendly. The media loved her sharp, crisp bites and gave her all the limelight she needed. There’s a saying that luck sides with those people who are bound to be successful in life.”In getting a party ticket, Swaraj beat out another nepo kid who was in the running – Rohan Jaitley, son of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley.Dhanesh Tiwari, the head of the BJP in Karol Bagh until 2023, told us, “Rohan was not recommended by the BJP’s district-level officers because he was absent. There was this air about him, that he’s a top leader’s son. After Lekhi, we didn’t want another absent leader. That’s when Bansuri got the edge and our recommendation. She was omnipresent from the party’s smallest functions to the marriages of workers. She was everywhere.”Another senior BJP worker agreed. “Unlike Jaitleyji’s son, Bansuri worked hard in the last year to impress the top bosses. Usually kids of big politicians do not take up regular positions like officebearer. But she did that to show the top bosses she’s desperate for a ticket.” .The team behind BansuriThough Bansuri in her campaigns is not underlining her privilege, she is enjoying the host of benefits that comes with it. Praveen Kumar, co-head of the party’s media unit in Delhi, said this – coupled with her family privilege – gives Swaraj an “edge”.“All BJP candidates are in a good position in the capital. But in my opinion, Bansuri has an edge over the other BJP candidates because she’s got the best team to manage her campaign,” he said. “From campaigning to vote distribution, it’s going to be different. She won over everyone’s heart in the last year.”Swaraj’s core team comprises a dozen people, including BJP Delhi spokesperson Virender Babba and four-time Uttar Pradesh MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh. Also part of the team is Shyam Sharma, former mayor of South Delhi, head of the district, and once close to the senior Swaraj. In charge of her campaign strategy is Vijay Dwivedi, who previously handled Sushma Swaraj’s campaigns too.“I have been associated with the Swaraj family for decades. But in what capacity I cannot disclose to you during election time,” Dwivedi told us.Bansuri’s war room operates out of the home of Krishan Pal Gujjar, BJP MP from Haryana’s Faridabad and currently helping oversee her campaign. “This is the first time Gujjarji has given his official home to another candidate because he considered Sushma Swaraj as his sister,” said Gujjar’s relative. “They got to know each other in the early 1990s and got close to each other because of common enemies in politics. When she was elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Haryaa, he was her go-man in the state. Now he considers Bansuri as his niece. This also sends a strong political message to over 1.5 lakh Gujjar votes in New Delhi to side with her.”The BJP has also appointed Raghav Pal Mandal, former co-head of the party media unit, to manage Swaraj’s media interactions. A source said this is a “big privilege over other candidates because the party understands how prestigious this seat is and they want the best for her”.“The key difference between Raghav and media managers of other candidates is that Raghav ensures that she gets attention from media outlets. If a reporter takes her bite, he goes after them to ensure that it gets published in a timely manner,” the source said.Swaraj’s former classmate from Vasant Valley school said, “She was someone who always presented herself as pious and tried hard to make sure she was in everyone’s good books, especially the principal’s. Also despite coming from such a privileged background, she always presented herself as an underdog.”Meanwhile, the party machinery on the ground is working hard to build Swaraj’s reputation as someone who works hard – and who carries her mother’s legacy.“We target voters during the morning campaigns and in the evening through drawing room meetings,” said Poonam Phoghat, the BJP Mahila Morcha’s coordinator in Green Park. “In our conversations, we primarily focus on the Modi government’s achievements and welfare schemes. When it comes to Bansuri, we tell them she is the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj. Just like how she was always available for the people, Bansuri will be also like her mother. But we also make a point to tell them that before she was given the ticket, she worked hard in the party as an ordinary worker.”Jitender Gaur, general secretary of the BJP New Delhi district, said Swaraj’s legacy is important because Sushma won by a big margin from South Delhi in 1996 and 1998.“After the delimitation, six of the assemblies in South Delhi constituency moved to New Delhi constituency. It is 60 percent of the voter base amongst whom Sushma Swaraj still enjoys massive popularity and has goodwill. So, apart from PM Modi, we are focusing on that too,” Gaur said. And what do voters think?Harpreet Pal Singh, a 61 year-old resident of Amar Colony, said, “We are happy with what Modi has done for the country in the last 10 years. But this election we were really upset with Lekhi and we would not have even cared for Modi. But because Sushma always stood for our people in Canada, we believe it is the time for payback by voting for Bansuri.”Another voter, Subhash Vohra, said: “We will vote only because she resembles Sushmaji. She was a great leader. Bansuri appears to be humble from her campaigning but it is tough to stand by her mother’s legacy. Whether she will is something only time will tell.”We reached out to Swaraj several times for an interview but it was consistently postponed. When this reporter met Swaraj and asked for an interview, the New Delhi candidate said her media manager would be in touch. This report will be updated if we get a response.