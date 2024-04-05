Aditya Birla group donated Rs 100 crore to BJP two months before government’s Vodafone Idea bailout

It is India’s third-largest telecom operator behind Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. But Vodafone Idea, or Vi, which is jointly owned by the British firm Vodafone Plc and the Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla group, has been in troubled waters for more than five years.

The main reason is debt. The telecom operator owes Rs 2.14 lakh crore to banks, financial institutions, and most of all to the Indian government.

In September 2021, the Narendra Modi government announced a relief package that allowed struggling players in the telecom sector to convert a part of their government debt into equity held by the government.