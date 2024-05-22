Adani suspected of fraud by selling low-grade coal as high-value to Tangedco

On January 9, 2014, the bulk carrier MV Kalliopi L docked at Ennore port in Chennai, after a two-week voyage from Indonesia. The ship chartered by the Adani Group, carrying 69,925 metric tons of coal, was destined for the state’s power company, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

However, the paperwork for the cargo took a more circuitous route, passing through the British Virgin Islands and Singapore.

During this journey, the price more than tripled to US$91.91 per metric ton of coal. The quality also inexplicably changed on paper from low-grade steam coal to the clean, high-quality version sought by power companies. This ‘switch’ caused the state owned company massive losses. The low-quality coal also pumped larger amounts of toxins into the environment.