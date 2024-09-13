Adani proxy’s USD 311 million frozen by Swiss authorities

Over the last three years, the Swiss authorities have frozen USD 311 million (Rs 2,610.7 crore) belonging to a prominent associate of the Adani group for his role in money laundering, manipulation of the group’s stocks in the Indian markets, and forgery. The Swiss investigators suspect that the associate, Taiwanese resident Chang Chung-Ling, is not the Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) of the company under investigation, but is a mere front for the Adani Group. The Adani Group has however said that the court order was not linked to them and they have not been mentioned in it.

The Swiss court order of August 9, 2024, was published on September 10, 2024, (a copy of the order is in our possession), and said the Adani Group is “suspected of engaging in illicit activities, including money laundering and embezzlement." An entity controlled by Chang Chung-Ling invested substantial amounts of money entrusted to him by the Adani Group in “opaque funds.” The order raised doubts that the funds, in reality, were controlled by the Adani Group or its directors.

The Swiss court order, with damning implications for India’s politically influential group, has confirmed that since December 2021, Chang Chung-Ling has been under investigation in the European nation. Although Chang, the company under investigation, and the Adani Group are not explicitly named in the court order, they are identifiable through several references, including the SEBI probe and the Hindenburg report.