Adani-Hindenburg dispute: SC questions union govt. on steps taken to protect investors

In relation to another application alleging that the SEBI brought amendments to benefit the Adani group, Mehta said that he made a "conscious call" to not reply to it. In her application, applicant Anamika Jaiswal had alleged that not only has the SEBI suppressed important facts from the Supreme Court and slept over DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) alerts, but there is also an apparent conflict of interest in the SEBI conducting the Adani investigation.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, arguing on petitioner’s behalf, claimed that a formal letter was addressed to the SEBI by DRI Chairman in 2014 relating to alleged siphoning of money and over valuation by Adani Group. Interjecting, SG Mehta said that the proceedings were concluded in 2017 and the decision was confirmed by the CESTAT and the Supreme Court. He added that the aspects relating to overvaluation were also considered by the court-appointed expert committee.

At this, CJI Chandrachud said: "Mr Bhushan, you have to be very careful. We are not giving a character certificate to anyone…. You must show what in the report warrants further investigation by the SEBI." Bhushan said that OP Bhatt, who is a member of the court-appointed expert committee, has partnered with Adani group as per the press release issued by Greenkop group.

Despite objections by SG Mehta, Bhushan further said that advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan, who is again, a member of court-appointed expert panel, appeared before the SEBI on behalf of the Adani group. At this, CJI Chandrachud said that Sundaresan appeared for Adani group in 2006 and "there has to be some responsibility of the allegations being levelled". "A lawyer who appeared 17 years ago can now not be appointed to the committee?.... How do we take these unsubstantiated allegations on record?" he asked.

Mehta claimed that responding to an official government correspondence, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), in a letter, said that the global NGO could not provide documents as per its policy but the same could be taken by an NGO operated by Bhushan. In substance, Bhushan pleaded that some other SIT or group of experts should conduct the investigation in Adani-Hindenburg controversy.