Actor Maggie Smith dies at the age of 89

English actor Maggie Smith, considered one of the most prominent figures in British cinema, has passed away at the age of 89 in hospital in London, her sons announced. “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end”, the statement said.

Over her extensive career, Smith appeared in more than 50 films and showcased her versatility in a wide range of roles. Her greatest recognition as an actress came in 1969 when she won the Oscar for her performance in “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”. She would win the award again in 1978 for her supporting role in “California Suite”.

She also won four Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, making her one of the few performers to achieve the "Triple Crown of Acting." Smith was knighted in 1990 by Queen Elizabeth and became a Dame.

Margaret Natalie Smith was born in Ilford, on the eastern edge of London, on December 28, 1934.

Her father was assigned to wartime duties in Oxford in 1939, where she began her theater studies at the Oxford Playhouse School.

She decided to adopt "Maggie" as her stage name because there was already a Margaret Smith active in the theater world.

British actor and director Laurence Olivier recognized her talent and cast her as his co-star in a 1965 film adaptation of “Othello”.

In the 21st century, she gained new fans as the Dowager Countess of Grantham in "Downton Abbey" and for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" movies.

