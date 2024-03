Actor Kangana Ranaut, former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay in BJP’s fifth list of candidates

The BJP on March 24, released its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates for the upcoming general elections. 111 candidates from 17 states, including actress Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi have are being fielded. The BJP is also fielding Arun Govil, who played Ram in the popular Ramayana TV series from the late 1980s and 1990s. Arun will be contesting from Meerut. Also in the list are former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi who will contest from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and industrialist Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Meanwhile former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who quit the bench recently and joined the BJP, has been fielded from West Bengal's Tamluk seat.

Other prominent candidates include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Odisha's Sambalpur, former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar, party spokesman Sambit Patra from Puri, Andhra Pradesh unit chief D Purandeswari from Rajahmundry, and former Andhra Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy, who quit the Congress.