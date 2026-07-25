Actor Jyotika backs Gen Z, demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET failure

Even as many celebrities have been expressing their solidarity with the protesting students but shying away from explicitly holding the government accountable, actor Jyotika was more upfront and asked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over his failure in handling the NEET examination.

The actor, in a social media post on Saturday, July 25, said that she stands for a democratic India and a reformed education system. Lauding the efforts of Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and Saurav Das, the party's spokesperson, she said that as a mother she wants to raise children like them.

She further thanked Gen Z for their resolve and for exhibiting fraternity. “Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless, CJP,” she wrote.

The ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which intensified after the forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuck from the protest site on July 18, have entered their eighth day. The movement initially sparked by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has grown into a nationwide movement demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability from the National Testing Agency (NTA), compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and broader reforms to India's examination system.