AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s FIR says Kejriwal's aide slapped, punched her in abdomen

Delhi police, on Thursday, May 16, registered a case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The move comes after the Special Cell of Delhi Police, comprising Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, recorded Swati’s statement, days after she called the police control room alleging assault at Kejriwal's official residence

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to IANS, the FIR mentions the name of CM Kejriwal’s Private Secretary Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly assaulted Maliwal, the former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Sources told IANS that Maliwal has claimed that Bibhav Kumar repeatedly slapped her and also delivered punches to her abdomen. “She further said that CM Kejriwal was inside the residence during the assault and was fully aware of the incident,” the sources said.

Later, Maliwal also took to X and said that she gave her statement to Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Kejriwal's official residence on Monday. “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, may God keep them happy too,” Maliwal said.

“An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request for BJP people -- do not politicise this incident,” she added.