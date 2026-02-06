AAP leader shot dead outside gurdwara in Jalandhar, political outrage erupts

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satvinder Pal Singh, also known as Lucky Oberoi, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town area on Friday morning, February 6, police said. The killing has triggered political outrage, with parties questioning Punjab’s law and order situation.

Police said two scooter-borne assailants opened fire at Oberoi around 8 am as he was leaving the gurdwara after offering. Though he was taken to a hospital for treatment, he was declared dead on arrival. Further investigation is underway in the case.

CCTV footage from the area showed a man in a black hoodie walking up to Oberoi’s car and firing before fleeing with an associate on a motorcycle. Police later cordoned off the locality and launched a probe to identify the attackers and establish the motive.

Doctors confirmed that Oberoi succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds. According to The Hindu report , Dr Vishal of Sri Ram Super Specialty Hospital said, “During the examination, we found that 8-9 rounds were fired at him. He was taken to the emergency, but he didn’t survive.”

A doctor also stated that Oberoi’s blood pressure was unrecordable on arrival and that several bullets had struck his body, including one that pierced his chest.

The daylight killing drew sharp reactions from Opposition leaders. Punjab Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said law and order had collapsed under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s watch. He said the attack exposed the grim reality of the situation in the state, asking if even ruling party leaders were not safe, what hope remained for ordinary citizens.

“Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?” he said.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “...This has become a new norm in Punjab. Kill anyone anywhere as per whims and fancies,” Referring to the CM, he added, “Total collapse of Law and Order and still you are not ready to admit it.”

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged on X that “Punjab is bleeding under Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘zero fear’ govt!” while Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said nobody was safe under AAP rule, adding, “AAP has pushed Punjab into Jungle Raj.”

Police said further details would emerge after examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses, even as security was stepped up in the Model Town area.