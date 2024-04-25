AAP leader Sanjay Singh slams BJP over Surat win

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday attacked the BJP after the latter recently registered an uncontested victory in Gujarat’s Surat Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP's Rajya Sabha member said the victory was a "clear demonstration of the operation lotus strategy" that has been employed by the BJP over the past decade.

He said that the victory was just the initial phase, indicating his apprehension about the BJP's political manoeuvres.

Sanjay Singh's remarks came after the BJP emerged victorious in the Surat seat following several withdrawals and disqualifications of opposition candidates.

The AAP leader further said the citizens must recognize the significance of participating in elections. He stressed that the recent victory without contest in Surat indicated a troubling trend.