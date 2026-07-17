Aamir Khan dismisses 3 Idiots connection, expresses concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s health

Responding to Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, actor Aamir Khan said that his character in the 2009 movie 3 Idiots was not based on the Ladakh-based climate activist and innovator. However, he said that he is “concerned” for Wangchuk’s health and that his work deserves appreciation.

Aamir was speaking at the London Indian Film Festival at the British Film Institute. During a candid conversation about his journey in Indian cinema so far, journalist Nabanita Sircar asked him about his character Phunsukh Wangdu, believed to have been based on Wangchuk.

“That is a misconception. I did not know about Mr Wangchuk at the time when we were filming. Neither Rajkumar Hirani, the director, nor the writers, nor I knew of Wangchuk at the time. …In fact, Wangchuk has himself clarified that the character was not based on him…,” Aamir said, responding to Nabanita’s question.

He also said that Wangchuk is doing good work and that we do not need the backing of a film to respect his work. “I think all of us are very concerned for his health and his life, and we hope that he ends his fast and it ends well…,” Aamir added.

Recently, actor Omy Vaidya, who played the character Chathur in 3 Idiots, made an emotional appeal on social media. “I don’t want Phunsuk Wangdu to die, and I don’t think you want him to either. Something needs to be done about these things and about Sonam Wangchuk. These things matter…,” Omy said in a video.

Commenting on his co-actor’s mention of Wangchuk, Aamir said that he is wrong. “Maybe that is what Chathur was thinking, but we did not know the character was based on him,” Aamir insisted.

However, several netizens called the superstar’s response “disappointing” and “cold”.

Wangchuk went on a hunger strike in support of the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), one of the country’s biggest youth movements, after the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

He began the hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 28, and now, as his fast crosses the 20th day, concerns are being raised about his health.

Wangchuk hopes that his hunger strike will compel the Union government to engage with the protesters on the disappointing state of education in the country.

As soon as his hunger strike started gaining momentum, social media was rife with comparisons of his life and Aamir’s character from 3 Idiots. The film, loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, was a big hit.